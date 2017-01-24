‘Radegund’: Terrence Malick Returns to World War II with Romantic Drama Featuring Matthias Schoenaerts

Malick also explored the conflict in "The Thin Red Line."

“Song to Song” isn’t the only new Terrence Malick movie premiering this year. Though both its title and release date could change — and, this being Malick, neither would be a surprise — “Radegund” is currently set to make its festival debut sometime in 2017. A return to World War II for the “Thin Red Line” writer/director, the film is based on the life of Franz Jägerstätter.

Here’s the premise: “Opening at Jägerstätter’s home in the idyllic Austrian countryside, Radegund (working title) follows Franz (August Diehl) and his beloved wife, Fani (Valerie Pachner), along their remarkable path of resistance. Told through real wartime letters, this stirring love story finds the couple in conflict with the members of their close-knit town, their church, their government, and even their friends — all of which brings them to a dramatic choice. Set in World War II-ravaged Europe, ‘Radegund’ is a timeless story of bravery, conscience, and romantic love.”

“Terry has long wanted to tell this sweeping and emotionally charged story,” said producer Grant Hill (who also worked with Malick on “The Thin Red Line” and “The Tree of Life”) in a statement. “This story of love, sacrifice and destiny resonates as much in today’s complex world as it did in war torn Europe in 1941. The questions are the same, and the choices equally as difficult.”

Notably, frequent Malick collaborator Emmanuel Lubezki isn’t credited as the cinematographer; that honor is held by Jörg Widmer, who worked as a camera operator on “Song to Song,” “Knight of Cups,” “To the Wonder” and “The Tree of Life.” Matthias Schoenaerts, Bruno Ganz, Martin Wuttke and Maria Simon all co-star in “Radegund,” for which Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales beginning at next month’s Berlin Film Festival.

