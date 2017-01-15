Radiohead and Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Daydreaming’ Video: Watch a Wild Fan Theory Analysis Video

Anderson also directed a live video for the band's "Present Tense."

Few bands of the last 20 years have inspired a more devoted following than Radiohead. That devotion is on full display all over the internet, most recently in a 14-minute dissection of the Paul Thomas Anderson–directed music video for “Daydreaming,” which gives the “Room 237” treatment (read: somewhere between dissertation and conspiracy theory) to the two artists’ collaboration. Watch below.

READ MORE: Paul Thomas Anderson Directs Radiohead’s ‘The Numbers’ Music Video

“Like many great works of art,” begins Vimeo user Rishi Kaneria, “Radiohead’s latest music video makes you struggle for its inner meaning. It is a film that is stubbornly ambiguous and resolute at guarding its personal secrets.” Among his observations and theories: “Daydreaming” is 6:24 long, and 2+4=6; the video is a metaphor for the doors Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has had to walk through in his life, unsure of what awaits on the other side; “Daydreaming” is about Yorke’s breakup with Rachel Owen after 23 years, and he walks through exactly 23 doors in the video.

READ MORE: Paul Thomas Anderson Directs Live Video for Radiohead’s ‘Present Tense’ — Watch

Anderson also directed a live video for Radiohead’s “Present Tense” and several for Fiona Apple. His next film, which reunites him with “There Will Be Blood” star Daniel Day-Lewis (who hasn’t acted since 2012’s “Lincoln”), is tentatively scheduled for release later this year.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.