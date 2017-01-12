‘Raw’ Red Band Trailer: A Teenage Girl Craves Human Flesh in Gruesome Cannibal Horror Film

Julia Ducournau’s feature film debut will be released in theaters on March 10.

Julia Ducournau’s feature film debut, “Raw,” is not for the weak stomached. The movie, which premiered at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, caused quite a stir with audiences due to its gruesome and graphic scenes. Now, ahead of its March theatrical release, Focus World has shared the red band trailer for the cannibal thriller.

Starring newcomers Garance Marillier, Ella Rumpf, and Rabah Nait Oufella, the story follows 16-year-old Justine (Marillier), a vegetarian college student who is forced to eat a raw rabbit liver during her school’s humiliating hazing ritual. Soon after, she starts to crave more flesh and becomes a cannibal.

The film received critical acclaim after debuting at Cannes, winning the FIPRESCI Prize. It was later screened at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, where reports surfaced that an ambulance had to be called to treat multiple people who had passed out while watching the film.

During its time at TIFF, Ducournau told Indiewire that she wanted to set a “writing challenge” for herself with “Raw.”

“To make this challenge even more interesting and to go to the fullest, I thought, ‘What’s the worst thing my character can do?’ That would create a rejection, an instant rejection from the audience,” she said. “And how am I going to keep them in spite of that?”

“Raw” arrives in theaters on March 10. Check out the chilling trailer and one-sheet below.

