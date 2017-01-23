Razzie Awards Razz ‘Batman v Superman,’ ‘Zoolander,’ & ‘Dirty Grandpa’ — Nominations

Dishonoring the worst achievements in film every year, the 37th Annual Razzie Awards announced their nominations today, with “Zoolander No. 2” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” leading the pack. The organization called one a “15-years-too-late sequel,” and the other a “WTF comic book battle-royale.”
Noting that “the crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive,” the Razzie’s expanded each of the nine categories to include six nominees rather than the usual five. Also wracking up significant digs were “Dirty Grandpa,” “Gods of Egypt,” “Hillary’s America,” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.”
READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Leslie Jones Wonders Why ‘Hidden Figures’ Story Wasn’t Taught in School — Watch
Some surprises this year include nominations for Shailene Woodley and Naomi Watts for their roles in the “Divergent” series, alongside Tyler Perry in the worst actress category for “Boo! A Madea Halloween.” Perry and “That Same Old Worn Out Wig” also appeared in the Worst Screen Combo category, as did “The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors” in “Collateral Beauty.” (That would include Dame Helen Mirren).
The “winners” will be announced on Saturday, February 25th, the day before the Academy Awards. Check out the full list of nominations below.
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts / Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson / Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage / Snowden
Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto / Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2
Screenshot/Warner Bros.
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry / BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.