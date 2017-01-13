‘Return to Return to Nuke ‘Em High aka Vol. 2’ Uncensored Trailer: Things Get Twisted in Lloyd Kaufman’s NSFW Sequel

Lauren and Chrissy return to face and defeat the most corrupt and evil forces ever to descend upon Tromaville.

Lloyd Kaufman is among one of the most prolific pioneers of indie films, co-founding Troma Entertainment with Michael Herz in 1974. Giving audiences a variety of low-budget teenage sex comedies and arthouse horror films over the past decades, his latest movie, “Return to Return to Nuke ‘Em High aka Volume 2,” is a continuation of his 2013 explosive feature “Return to Nuke ‘Em High Volume 1.”

Troma Entertainment has released the new NSFW uncensored trailer for the upcoming “splatstick” horror comedy, check it out below.

The film tells the story of Lauren and Chrissy, two lesbian lovers who must face and defeat the most corrupt and evil forces ever to descend upon Tromaville…and the world! Per the film’s description, “When a perverse conspiracy is launched by the demented CEO of a multi-national ‘organic food’ company, our heroines become embroiled in a death defying fight to restore their own humanity, while at the same time saving the entire world from enslavement and the apocalypse.”

READ MORE: Troma Lives! Inside the Wacky, Repulsive and Weirdly Meaningful World of a B-Movie Legend

“Return to Return to Nuke ‘Em High aka Volume 2” stars Asta Paredes, Catherine Corcoran, Zac Amico, and Kaufman. It also features cameos from Stan Lee, the Angry Video Game Nerd, Murr of the Impractical Jokers, Ron Jeremy, and the late Joe Fleishaker, Troma’s biggest action star, and Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister, in their final movie roles before they passed away last year.

Additionally, Kaufman would also like to thank Troma fans for their undivided support over the years and also hopes that they will spread the word on the upcoming film.

“Troma would have never succeeded for 43 years without our fans. We are grateful for their support. As with ‘Volume 1,’ the theatrical release for ‘Volume 2’ will be partially fan fueled,” Kaufman stated. “We are asking Troma fans, and air conditioners, all over the country to petition their local cinemas. This may be hard to believe, but Troma does not have the advertising budget of ‘Rogue One.’ Our fans play a large part in helping us spread the Tromatic word, and we want to deliver them what Michael Herz calls, ‘The greatest Troma movie in forty-three years!'”

Kaufman is currently preparing a Tromatized version of William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” and “The Toxic Avenger Part 5: Grime & Punishment.”

Check out the NSFW trailer for “Return to Return to Nuke ‘Em High aka Volume 2” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.