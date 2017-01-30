‘Rick and Morty’ 8-Bit Viral Video: Jerry and Beth’s Trippy Virtual Vision — Watch

The series' third season is still deep in production, according to co-creator Dan Harmon.

The last episode of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s acclaimed sci-fi animated series “Rick and Morty” aired on October 4, 2015. Since then, fans have been clamoring for a third season, but Harmon recently told IndieWire at the Sundance Film Festival that there’s no release date yet and that they’re still deep in production. However, Adult Swim, as well as the cast and creators, have tried to tide fans over with everything from improvised mini-episodes to Claymation shorts to 8-bit versions of the intro. Now, over the weekend, Adult Swim has released another 8-bit video entitled “Jerry & Beth’s 8-Bit Virtual Vision.” Watch the trippy, retro game-inspired video below.

“Rick and Morty” first premiered in December, 2013 and stars Roiland, Chris Parnell (“Saturday Night Live”), Spencer Grammer (“Greek”) and Sarah Chalke (“Scrubs”). Aside from co-creating the series and voicing the main characters, Roiland is best known for voicing Oscar on the Disney Channel series “Fish Hooks,” as well as the Earl of Lemongrab on “Adventure Time” and Blendin Blandin on “Gravity Falls.” Meanwhile, Harmon is best known for creating the cult series “Community,” which aired on NBC for five years before moving to Yahoo! Screen for its sixth and final season.

All available episodes of “Rick and Morty” are available to stream on Hulu.

