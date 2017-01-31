‘Rick and Morty’ Asks You to Join the Galactic Federation (Mandatory For All Humans)

No, they don't have a release date for season 3 yet. But you can scroll pictures of adorable interspecies couples in the meantime.

Fans anxious for the return of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s cult hit sci-fi animated comedy “Rick and Morty” on Adult Swim will have to wait a little longer, but a new website (ahem, portal) will surely fill the Rick-shaped void in their lives while they wait.

To enter, all humans must join the Galactic Federation to receive their Galactic Rewards Card, which is as easy as pressing a button. Once inside, the inner workings of the galaxy are laid bare, as well as some characteristically hilarious videos satirizing Internet culture. One begins: “We Think These Interspecies Couples Are Beautiful.” Hashtag: Inspirational, hashtag: Klaargworthy.

Another one titled: “Blurtfeed Presents: Five Simple Hacks To Keep Your Hordes Of Offspring At Bay,” advises viewers to “inspire dread in your offspring by introducing human deities” and “give them paper towel rolls.” Hashtag: #freerick. Other videos include security cam footage of Jerry scrolling through an iPad on the toilet, and a recipe for easy hu’aaaig sliders.

You can also explore the Galactic Federation prisoner database, holding creatures wanted for crimes such as “smuggling mega-seeds in anus or anus-like cavity.” No word on where Rick is being kept. Rest assured that Morty, Jerry, Beth, and Summer are on the case.

