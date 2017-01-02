Ridley Scott on the State of Film: ‘Cinema Is Mainly Bad’ These Days

He also says he's been asked to direct several superhero movies.

With two anticipated sequels on the way, Ridley Scott looks poised to have an eventful 2017. He’s directing “Alien: Covenant” and producing “Blade Runner 2049,” which isn’t to say he’s necessarily a fan of recent tentpole fare in general — speaking to Digital Spy, the filmmaker says that “cinema mainly is pretty bad” these days.

Scott adds that he wants to “keep making smart films” but is “concerned” for the future of the medium he’s been working in for so long, with one genre in particular sticking out to him. “Superhero movies are not my kind of thing — that’s why I’ve never really done one,” continues Scott. “[I’ve been asked] several times, but I can’t believe in the thin, gossamer tight-rope of the non-reality of the situation of the superhero.” Guess that means he probably didn’t like “Suicide Squad” much, either.

Though most of these films are based on comic books, Scott isn’t opposed to the medium. He describes “Blade Runner” as being akin to a comic strip in the sense that it’s “a dark story told in an unreal world. You could almost put Batman or Superman in that world, that atmosphere, except I’d have a f**king good story, as opposed to no story!” We’ll see whether he lives up to that promise on May 19, when “Alien: Covenant” arrives in theaters.

