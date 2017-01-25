‘Rings’ Prank: Samara Crawls Out of a TV for Real in Viral Ad — Watch

First you see her...then you run.

It’s been 12 years since we were graced with “The Ring Two,” and in that time the world has been awaiting the latest sequel to the American remake of a J-horror classic with bated breath. Our long national nightmare will soon be over, as “Rings” is finally due to arrive in theaters next week. To tide yourself over as you countdown the hours — nay, the minutes — until that momentous event, avail yourself of a wee bit of viral marketing.

Taking place in a fake TV store, the prank finds unwitting would-be shoppers standing in front of rows of flat screens when a woman dressed as Samara, the films’ villain, crawls out of one of them for a real-life jump scare.

Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki, Aimee Teegarden, Bonnie Morgan and Vincent D’Onofrio star in “Rings,” which is directed by F. Javier Gutierrez. Paramount Pictures will release the film next Friday, February 3.

