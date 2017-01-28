RLJ Entertainment Buys ‘Bushwick’ — Sundance 2017

The action-thriller premiered on January 21 in the Sundance's Midnight section.

RLJ Entertainment has purchased the U.S. rights to the action-thriller “Bushwick,” which premiered on January 21 in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section. The deal for the film was in the seven figures, according to a statement,

Directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott, “Bushwick” is also currently being pursued by major studio distributor for a multi-territory distribution deal. The film centers on a woman named Lucy who emerges from a Brooklyn subway to find that her neighborhood is under attack by black-clad military soldiers. An ex-Marine corpsman, Stupe, reluctantly helps her fight for survival through a civil war, as Texas attempts to secede from the United States of America. “Bushwick” stars Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow.

“With a great cast and a very timely story, we feel this is a film that will resonate with audiences all across the country,” Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer of RLJ Entertainment said in a statement.

“Bushwick” was written by Nick Damici and Graham Reznick, from a story by Murnion and Milott. The film was produced by Bolotin, Bullet Pictures’ Adam Folk and Joseph Mensch of Mensch Productions. Executive producers included Bautista, Jonathan Meisner, Nick Spicer, and Todd Brown.