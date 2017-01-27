Roadside and FilmNation Buy ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ — Sundance 2017

The dramatic comedy from director Miguel Arteta premiered Monday in Sundance's Premieres section.

Roadside Attractions and FilmNation Entertainment have acquired the North American rights to “Beatriz at Dinner,” which premiered Monday in the Sundance Film Festival’s Premieres section.

The dramatic comedy of manners was written by Mike White and stars Salma Hayek as a health practitioner in Los Angeles who butts heads with a real estate developer, played by John Lithgow, at a dinner. The film co-stars Connie Britton, Jay Duplass, Amy Landecker, Chloë Sevigny and David Warshofsky.

Roadside Attractions and FilmNation also acquired distribution rights for the film in Australia and New Zealand. WME, CAA and UTA negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Miguel and Mike have assembled a cinematic dream team to tell the hilarious and unforgettable story of Beatriz,” Roadside’s Howard Cohen, Eric d’Arbeloff and FilmNation’s Glen Basner said in a joint statement. “Their collaborations include many of the great independent films of the last two decades.”

A Bron Studios and Killer Films production, in association with Creative Wealth Media, “Beatriz at Dinner” was produced by Pamela Koffler, Aaron L. Gilbert, David Hinojosa, and Christine Vachon. Jason Cloth, Andy Pollack, Alan Simpson, Richard McConnell, Lewis M. Hendler, Jose Tamez and Brad Feinstein served as executive producers.