Rotten Tomatoes Announces 2016 Golden Tomato Award-Winning Films and TV Shows

"Zootopia" is the best-reviewed wide release film of the year.

Rotten Tomatoes, the online aggregator of professional movie and TV reviews, announced today the annual Golden Tomato Award winners for the best-reviewed movies and television shows of 2016. The winners are determined using the film or TV shows’ Tomatometer scores as of December 31, 2016, and the number of professional reviews published for any given work. The Disney animated film “Zootopia” was the best reviewed wide-release film of the year while Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” was the best reviewed limited release film of the year.

“We’re always excited to share the best-reviewed movies and TV shows of the year, and this year’s Golden Tomatoes are going to some spectacular work,” said Rotten Tomatoes Editor-in-Chief Matt Atchity. “The critics raved about ‘Zootopia,’ ‘La La Land,’ ‘Moonlight,’ ‘Atlanta’ and ‘OJ: Made in America,’ and many of these projects are contenders in this year’s awards race. We congratulate the many talented people that worked on these great films and TV series.”

In order to qualify for a Golden Tomato Award, a movie must have been released in theaters in 2016, and it must have at least 40 reviews. For TV, all eligible seasons/movies must have premiered in the 2016 calendar year, and have a minimum of 20 reviews, including at least 5 reviews by top critics.

Below is the full list of Golden Tomato winners. The first section is the best-reviewed films by release and geography, followed by best-reviewed films by genre and then finally, the best-reviewed TV shows by genre, all complete with Tomatometer scores.

The 2016 Golden Tomato Award Winners:

Best-Reviewed Movies

Wide Release – “Zootopia” (98%)

Limited Release – “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (97%)

Best Movie UK – “Eye in the Sky” (95%)

Best Movie AU – “Hacksaw Ridge” (86%)

Best-Reviewed Movies by Genre

Action — “Hacksaw Ridge” (86%)

Animation — “Zootopia” (98%)

Comedy — “Love & Friendship” (98%)

Comic Book/Graphic Novel — “Captain America: Civil War” (90%)

Documentary — “Weiner” (97%)

Drama — “Moonlight” (98%)

Foreign Language — “Things to Come (L’avenir)” (100%)

Horror — “The Witch” (91%)

Kids/Family (live action) — “The Jungle Book” (94%)

Musical/Music Film — “La La Land” (92%)

Romance — “Southside with You” (91%)

Sci-Fi/Fantasy — “Arrival” (94%)

Thriller — “Hell or High Water” (98%)

Best-Reviewed TV Shows

New Show — “Atlanta” (100%)

Returning Show — “Transparent”: Season 3 (100%)

Best-Review TV Shows by Genre

TV Drama — “The Americans”: Season 4 (99%)

TV Comedy — “Atlanta” (100%)

TV Sci-Fi/Fantasy/Horror — “Supergirl”: Season 2 (100%)

TV Movie/Miniseries — “Roots” (97%)

Documentary Series — “O.J.: Made in America” (100%)

