Ryan Gosling Honors Debbie Reynolds, Says He Watched ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ for ‘La La Land’ Inspiration

The actor paid tribute to Reynolds upon accepting the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Debbie Reynolds’ career inspired many in the industry and her death, along with her daughter Carrie Fisher‘s, was a great loss for Hollywood. On Monday, January 2, Ryan Gosling paid tribute to Reynolds during the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival’s opening night gala.

Upon accepting the Vanguard Award, along with “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz, Gosling mentioned Reynolds and how her breakout hit film “Singin’ in the Rain” was an inspiration for his role in the musical.

“I wish I could have said this in person,” Gosling said to the audience per Variety. “I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work. She was an inspiration to us every day. We watched ‘Singin’ In the Rain’ every day for inspiration, and she’s truly an unparalleled talent. So thank you to her for all that inspiration”

Reynolds passed away on Thursday, December 28, a day after Fisher passed from suffering a heart attack.

Gosling is currently nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, a SAG award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and is an Oscar frontrunner along with his “La La Land” co-star Emma Stone. The film is nominated for a total of seven Golden Globes and previously won eight Critics Choice Awards, among many other accolades.

Watch Gosling’s acceptance speech below.

