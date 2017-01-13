Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘Deadpool’ ‘For Your Consideration’ Video on Twitter

The video notes that the production of "Deadpool" came after "42 rejection letters from Fox" and required "four pairs of assless chaps" for Reynolds.

Nearly a year after “Deadpool” first hit movie theaters in the U.S., Ryan Reynolds is still coming up with new ways to promote the superhero film while simultaneously mocking everything about it.

A new “For Your Consideration” video Reynolds posted on his Twitter account Thursday cuts together scenes from the movie while listing some strange statistics about the production, like “600 lbs of chimichangas,” “four pairs of assless chaps” and “42 rejection letters from Fox.” Though Deadpool’s irreverent style and raunchy humor makes the film a longshot for an Academy Award, the movie has already surprised many in Hollywood by receiving nominations from the WGA, PGA and DGA. “Deadpool” also received Golden Globe nominations for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Reynolds and Best Musical or Comedy, but lost both “La La Land.”

Though just about everyone in Hollywood would be surprised to hear “Deadpool” announced as an Academy Award nominee later this month, director Tim Miller’s comic book adaptation has already exceeded expectations in many ways. Made for $50 million, the movie grossed nearly $800 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the highest-earning R-rated movie of all time.

Reynolds’ unique sense of humor has shaped the movie’s unconventional Oscar campaign from the beginning. In November, members of the academy received DVD screeners of the film with a letter written by Reynolds.

“Despite countless roadblocks, the incredible team of Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Tim Miller and I continued onward until somebody at Fox accidentally said ‘Yes’ thinking we were a Maze Runner spin off,” Reynolds wrote in the letter. “I can offer you complimentary backstage passes to my heart, along with my sincerest thanks for supporting our Deadpool film this year.”

To watch the 30-second montage Reynolds tweeted on Thursday, check out the video below.

