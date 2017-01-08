‘Sadako vs. Kayako’ Trailer: ‘The Ring’ and ‘The Grudge’ Villains Do Battle in J-Horror Crossover

Whoever wins...we lose.

After screening at Fantastic Fest and the Toronto International Film Festival last fall, “Sadako vs. Kayako” — aka the movie pitting the villains of “The Ring” and “The Grudge” against each other — will soon be available to watch on the streaming service Shudder. Watch the film’s trailer below.

Preceded by the likes of “Alien vs. Predator” and “Freddy vs. Jason,” the film makes no secret of being total fan service for the two respective J-horror franchises. (Both have been remade here in America, of course, though purists contend that neither live up to the original.) The trailer gives a brief rundown of the two villains’ mythologies — Sadako comes from a cursed VHS, while Kayako is tied to the house in which she died — before setting them loose on one another, ostensibly as a means of saving their would-be victims from the two baddies.

Kōji Shiraishi directed the film, which was originally teased as an April Fools’ joke in 2015 before being revealed as a real film. You can watch it on Shudder beginning January 26.

