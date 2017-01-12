Samantha Bee Mocks Donald Trump ‘Golden Shower’ Allegations – Watch

The "Full Frontal" host called the recent unsubstantiated reports her "comedy Christmas."

On Wednesday night, Samantha Bee returned to TBS to tackle the recent unsubstantiated reports that Donald Trump has ties to Russia and mainly discuss those “Golden Shower” allegations.

“We’re supposed to believe Trump is paying people who do work for him?” the “Full Frontal” host quipped, adding that the claims are probably “bullsh*t” and that “the only verifiable thing about this report is how much joy it gave me.”

“There’s a high probability this story is bullsh*t,” she continued. “But the fact that it’s plausible bullsh*t is a terrifying statement about what our nation has come to.”

During the segment Bee also took aim at FBI director James Comey, who refused to reveal if the FBI was investigating the ties between Trump and Russia, even though, in the weeks before the election, he revealed they were investigating Hillary Clinton and her emails.

“I don’t, especially in a public forum, we never confirm or deny a pending investigation,” Comey said in the clip shown.

“I mean, unless my rebellious agents think America’s about to elect a total b*itch. But otherwise, never” Bee sarcastically replied.

Going back to Trump, Bee also blasted him for refusing to take a question from CNN and calling them “fake news.”

“While it’s fun to watch a livid Orange Julius explain that he can’t be into water sports because he’s a germaphobe,” she continued. “We may have just witnessed what the history books will call the end of America’s tradition of a free press.”

