Film Acquisition Rundown: Gravitas Buys ‘Folk Hero & Funny Guy,’ Samuel Goldwyn Picks Up ‘Lavender’ and More

Keep up with the wild and wooly world of indie film acquisitions with our weekly Rundown of everything that’s been picked up around the globe. Check out last week’s Rundown here.

-Gravitas Ventures has secured the worldwide rights to “Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” the debut film from writer-director Jeff Grace. The comedy follows a successful singer-songwriter who helps his friend’s struggling comedy career and broken love life by hiring him as his opening act on his solo tour. “Folk Hero & Funny Guy” premiered at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival and stars Alex Karpovsky, Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner, Melanie Lynskey, Hannah Simone, Heather Morris, Michael Ian Black and David Cross.

“It was impossible to resist the witty and memorable characters in Folk Hero & Funny Guy,” Nolan Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Gravitas Ventures, said in a statement. “It’s a laugh-out-loud bromance that we know will resonate with audiences near and far.” Folk Hero and Funny Guy will premiere in theaters and on demand on May 12.

-Samuel Goldwyn Films and AMBI Group are partnering on the domestic release of the thriller “Lavender.” The film centers on a photographer played by Abbie Cornish who suffers severe memory loss after a traumatic accident and finds strange clues amongst her photos that suggest she may be responsible for the deaths of family members she never knew she had.

Ed Gass-Donnelly (“The Last Exorcism Part II”) directed and co-wrote the film with Colin Frizzell (“Resident Evil: Apocalypse”). Diego Klattenhoff, Justin Long and Dermot Mulroney co-star. Samuel Goldwyn and AMBI will release the film exclusively on DISH on Feb. 3, 2017 one month before it hits theaters and VOD on March 3, 2017.

-First Run Features has acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the lesbian dramedy “As Good As You.” Heather de Meichele’s feature film debut, the movie tells the story of a recently widow who asks her late wife’s brother to be her sperm donor. Mayhem ensues after a visit to the fertility clinic’s eccentric psychotherapist and a love triangle with her two best friends.

“As Good As You” stars Laura Heisler, Anna Fitzwater, Raoul Bhaneja, Bryan Dechart, and Annie Potts. The film was written by Gretchen M. Michelfeld, executive produced by Michelfeld and produced by Reena Dutt. “As Good As You” is a co-production of Tanky Productions and Off-Chance Productions.

-Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired North American rights to Chilean writer-director Fernando Guzzoni’s “Jesús.” The film centers on an 18-year-old in Santiago, Chile named Jesús who lives with his father Hector. Jesús dances in a K-pop band, does drugs with friends and has sex in public places. One night, and irreversible misadventure changes his relationship with his father forever. Jesús held its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto Film Festival, and went on to play the San Sebastian International Film Festival. Jesús will hold its US premiere at the Neighboring Voices Series held by the Film Society of the Lincoln Center in New York City.

“Fernando Guzzoni has crafted an intense and unrelenting thriller about the strained relationship between a dysfunctional father and son, which implodes when the boy commits a heinous act and turns to his father for help”, said Richard Ross, co-president of Breaking Glass. “Featuring a brave and mesmerizing performance by Nicolás Durán, Jesús will startle you with it’s shocking portrayal of violence, sexuality, and betrayal.” Breaking Glass is planning a festival run followed by a limited theatrical release in mid-2017, followed by a DVD/VOD release.

