‘Sandy Wexler’ Teaser Trailer: Adam Sandler and Jennifer Hudson Head Back to the ‘90s For Netflix Movie

A talent manager falls in love with his newest client who he discovers at an amusement park.

In 2014, Netflix signed a deal with Adam Sandler to star in and produce four films for the streaming service. The first movie in the pact was “The Ridiculous 6,” which was torn to pieces by critics, though Netflix later stated it was the most-watched movie on the platform in its first 30 days of availability. Then came “The Do-Over,” again panned by critics, and now we have the first teaser trailer for his third offering, “Sandy Wexler.”

This time around Sander stars as the titular character, a talent manager working in Los Angeles in the ‘90s who represents a group of eccentric clients in show biz. His devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke (Jennifer Hudson), an incredible singer who he discovers at an amusement park.

The first teaser introduces audiences to Wexler crashing a movie scene and being ushered out. We also get a tiny glimpse at the Oscar-winning actress and singer.

READ MORE: ‘The Do-Over’ Review Roundup: Adam Sandler’s Netflix Comedy Is Torn Apart By Critics

The comedy is directed by Steven Brill and written by Paul Sado, Dan Bulla and Sandler. “Sandy Wexler” reunites the funnyman with his longtime buddies Rob Schneider and Kevin James, and also features Terry Crews, Lamorne Morris, Nick Swardson and Arsenio Hall. Missing from the bunch is David Spade who starred in the two previous Sandler/Netflix films.

Could his third time be a charm for critics? We’ll have to wait and see.

“Sandy Wexler” will be released April 14 on Netflix. Check out the teaser below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.