‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Featurette: Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant Go off the Rails in Cannibal Comedy

A mild mannered family gets an unexpected surprise.

Meet the Hammonds, a nice family from the suburb of Santa Clarita who have a deep and dark secret that could ruin their seemingly perfect lives. The recently released featurette for Netflix’s “Santa Clarita Diet” goes inside the upcoming comedy, starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, and follows Joel (Olyphant) and Sheila (Barrymore) as Sheila dies and is reborn as a zombie.

The featurette begins by describing the couple and how they’re stuck in a rut until their lives are forever changed.

“I think Joel and Sheila care about each other but its that daily life thing,” explains Barrymore, with Olyphant adding that the couple is “going through the motions.”

The featurette also includes interviews with creator and showrunner Victor Fresco and Liv Hewson, who portrays their daughter Abby, and has a slew of new scenes for audiences to enjoy.

The 13-episode first season is produced by Nancy Juvonen and executive produced by Fresco, Barrymore, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell.

“Santa Clarita Diet” premieres February 3 on Netflix.

