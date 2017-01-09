‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Teaser Trailer: Drew Barrymore Craves Human Flesh in Twisted Netflix Comedy

The 10-episode first season premieres February 3.

Netflix would like to introduce viewers to “Santa Clarita Diet,” their upcoming comedy starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, and a new killer diet that will let you “eat whoever you want.” Yes, you read that right! The first teaser trailer for the series has just been released, check it out below.

[Editor’s Note: Spoilers for “Santa Clarita Diet” follow. Proceed at your own risk.]

Created by Victor Fresco, “Santa Clarita Diet” follows Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel Hammond (Olyphant), married realtors in the suburbs of Los Angeles who have a secret that takes them “down a road of death and destruction.” After Sheila unexpectedly dies, she comes back to life and craves nothing but people. Now, the couple and their teenage daughter, Abby (live Hewson), will have to work together to suppress her new craving, all while living normal lives.

The 10-episode series is a departure from Barrymore’s previous roles but she thinks it’s the “perfect recipe for 2017,” telling USA Today, “I had no idea in early 2016 when I was trying to figure out if this [show] was even possible that it would be so right for my life.”

The complete first season of “Santa Clarita Diet” premieres February 3 on Netflix.

