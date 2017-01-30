Sarah Paulson Wins SAG Award For Female Actor In TV Movie or Limited Series

Paulson won for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in FX's “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Sarah Paulson won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series on Sunday for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” The SAG Award was Paulson’s first win, though she was previously nominated as a part of the ensemble cast in the 2013 drama “12 Years a Slave.”

“This really means a lot to me because I feel like I wanted to be an actress since I was in utero,” Paulson said after receiving her award. “Everyday on this set was kind of like being in a very fine acting school….I want to thank Marcia Clark for existing, for your strength and your brilliance and your perseverance.”

Paulson had already picked up the Golden Globe earlier this month for best actress in a limited series for the same role.

Paulson’s fellow nominees were Bryce Dallas Howard for “Black Mirror,” Felicity Huffman for “American Crime,” Audra McDonald for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” and Kerry Washington for “Confirmation.”

