‘SNL’ Showers Trump with Urination Jokes While Tina Fey Crashes Felicity Jones’ Monologue

Keep an eye out for the Russian flag pin.

Alec Baldwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” last night, seizing a golden opportunity to lampoon Donald Trump’s disastrous press conference from earlier this week. Filled with puns and not-so-subtle references to the contents of the intelligence dossier that once again proved there’s no end to the absurdity of this incoming administration, the cold open was a veritable stream of laughs. Watch below.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: Felicity Jones Hosts Uneven Hour That Robs Us Of Hope



As you do, note the Russian flag pin on Baldwin’s lapel and his increasingly ridiculous facial expressions. Somehow, his Trump is actually more receptive to the reporters asking him questions than the real Trump was this week, even when one points out that people could die if the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) is repealed: “Listen, sweetheart, I’m about to be president,” he replies. “We’re all gonna die.”

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Video Shows the Quick Change From Cold Open to the Monologue Set

Elsewhere on last night’s “SNL,” Tina Fey made an appearance during “Rogue One” star Felicity Jones’ monologue. Check out the clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.