Scottish Newspaper Compares Donald Trump’s Inauguration to a ‘Twilight Zone’ Episode

If the last few months have taken on an air of unreality for you, you’re far from alone. Scotland’s Sunday Herald newspaper has leaned into this with an item in its TV listings about this Friday’s presidential inauguration comparing the event to an episode of “The Twilight Zone” — not that such blockbuster talents as 3 Doors Down were ever featured on the classic anthology series. Here’s the full blurb, which comes from Damien Love:

President Trump: The Inauguration

4pm, BBC One/STV

After a long absence, The Twilight Zone returns with one of the ambitious, expensive and controversial productions in broadcast history. Sci-fi writers have dabbled often with alternative history stories — among the most common is the “What if The Nazis Had Won The Second World War” setting — but this huge interactive virtual reality project, which will unfold on TV, in the press, and on Twitter over the next four years, sets out to build an ongoing alternative present.

The story begins in a nightmarish version of 2017 in which huge sections of the US electorate have somehow been duped into voting to make Donald Trump president. It sounds far-fetched, and it is, but as it goes on it becomes more and more chillingly plausible. Today’s feature-length opener concentrates on the gaudy inauguration of President Trump, and the stirrings of protest and despair surrounding the ceremony, while pundits speculate gravely on what lies ahead.

It’s a flawed piece, but a disturbing glimpse of the horrors we could stumble into, if we’re not careful.