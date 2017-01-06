IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 130) – Our 2017 Golden Globes Predictions

Plus: Why awards season events are different in New York and L.A.

2017 has arrived, and awards season continues apace. The Golden Globes take place on Sunday, and while there are three major frontrunners across several categories — “La La Land,” “Manchester By the Sea” and “Moonlight” — there are still a few potential surprises. But the Globes aren’t even the first awards event of the year: This past week in New York, the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review both held their ceremonies, providing a look at how some of this year’s major frontrunners are holding up at this stage of the game.

That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the New York events and how such gatherings differ from similar ones in Los Angeles. They also go through every Golden Globes category to assess the current frontrunners. Plus: Kohn shares his thoughts on one movie he finally saw over the holidays.



Listen to the full episode above.

