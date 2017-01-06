Back to IndieWire

IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 130) – Our 2017 Golden Globes Predictions

Plus: Why awards season events are different in New York and L.A.

34 mins ago

2017 has arrived, and awards season continues apace. The Golden Globes take place on Sunday, and while there are three major frontrunners across several categories — “La La Land,” “Manchester By the Sea” and “Moonlight” — there are still a few potential surprises. But the Globes aren’t even the first awards event of the year: This past week in New York, the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review both held their ceremonies, providing a look at how some of this year’s major frontrunners are holding up at this stage of the game.

That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the New York events and how such gatherings differ from similar ones in Los Angeles. They also go through every Golden Globes category to assess the current frontrunners. Plus: Kohn shares his thoughts on one movie he finally saw over the holidays.

Listen to the full episode above.

This week’s episode is sponsored by “Cameraperson.”

Screen Talk theme song written by Keegan DeWitt 

Screen Talk is available on iTunes. You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on  and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of Indiewire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , , , ,


More From IndieWire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *