IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 131): Oscar Ballots Are In. Now What?

With Oscar nominations right around the corner, here's the state of the race.

Anyone invested in Oscar season spends a lot of time anticipating which films and performances might get nominated. The only thing that can stop the speculation is the nominations themselves — and they’re right around the corner. Oscar ballots for nominations were due this Friday, and the nominees will be announced on January 24.

So which films have the most momentum at this crucial turning point? That’s the focus of this week’s episode of Screen Talk, as Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through the contenders and look ahead to next week’s start of the Sundance Film Festival.

