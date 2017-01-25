IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 133) – 2017 Oscar Nominations Analysis

Plus: A live recording from the Kickstarter house in Park City, where we discuss highlights from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

After months of anticipation, the 2017 Oscar nominations are here, with plenty of surprises and snubs to discuss. While Michael Shannon made the cut and Amy Adams didn’t, there’s a lot more to explore at this juncture than just the basics: Can A24 mount a campaign for “Moonlight” that could put it ahead of “La La Land”? What’s got the edge in the documentary race? And who has the edge with the steak-eaters?

These are some of the talking points in the second of this week’s Screen Talk episode. But first, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson get together at the Kickstarter house for a live recording to discuss Sundance buzz and explain why we’re witnessing one of the healthiest marketplaces in years. Check out all our Sundance coverage here.



Listen to the full episode above.

