IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 132) – Why We’re Excited About Sundance 2017

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival has started, and we’re still getting our bearings, but there’s already much to discuss. In this week’s episode, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson sit down at the IndieWire condo to share some thoughts on the films they’ve already seen and what this year’s festival is telling us about the state of the film industry. The duo don’t quite agree about the future of the art form, but they do find some common ground in their mutual interest in seeing the movies survive.

