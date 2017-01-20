IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 132) – Why We’re Excited About Sundance 2017

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival has started, and we’re still getting our bearings, but there’s already much to discuss. In this week’s episode, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson sit down at the IndieWire condo to share some thoughts on the films they’ve already seen and what this year’s festival is telling us about the state of the film industry. The duo don’t quite agree about the future of the art form, but they do find some common ground in their mutual interest in seeing the movies survive.
Join Screen Talk’s co-hosts in Sundance at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 23 at Kickstarter’s HQ (311 Ontario, Park City) for a live recording of the next installment.
Listen to the full episode above.
