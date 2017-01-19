Seed&Spark Announces Bold Initiative to Increase Representation and Inclusion In Entertainment

The #100DaysOfDiversity initiative, a movement joining creators, audiences, brands, festivals and organizations to actively increase representation in entertainment in 100 days, starts on January 20.

Seed&Spark, the forward-thinking and film-focused crowdfunding platform with built-in distribution, has announced its brand new #100DaysOfDiversity initiative, billed as “a movement joining creators, audiences, brands, festivals and organizations to actively increase representation in entertainment in 100 days.” The new initiative kicks off on Friday, January 20.

Per Seed&Spark, “The goal is simple: to get more inclusive work made and watched in 100 days.”

#100DaysOfDiversity is designed to showcase America’s diversity and the power of storytelling to increase inclusion and empathy through a bevy of mediums, including curated films, crowdfunding campaigns, guest bloggers from the film community and ongoing conversation on social media using the hashtag #100DaysOfDiversity.

“Right now is a put up or shut up moment for all of us in the business of the arts,” said Emily Best, Seed&Spark founder and CEO of the initiative. “We know that entertainment is so much more than just that — that who we put on the screen, who works behind the scenes, and the stories that are told profoundly shape our cultural landscape. Moving pictures are everywhere: they are our national pastime and our most powerful export.”

In preparation for the drive, Seed&Spark has gathered dozens of film organizations together to provide incentives for both filmmakers and audiences to join the movement.

Those partners include: The Black List, Tribeca Film Institute, Picture Motion, Askwith&Co, Film Tools, G-Technology, Teradek, Fiilex, AVID, film festivals like True/False, Oak Cliff, Sidewalk, and New Orleans and even theatrical partners like the Northwest Film Forum and the Doris Duke Theatre.

The 100 Days begins on January 20, 2017 and ends on April 29, 2017. The 14-week initiative includes 7 themes that explore and celebrate the very real diversity of our nation with curated films available to watch and crowdfunding campaigns active during that time.

Those themes include:

Additionally, Seed&Spark will contribute $1 to the It Gets Better Project for each new subscriber during the Modern Love theme (Feb. 17-March 2, 2017).

Per Seed&Spark, “those who are interested in joining Seed&Spark in celebrating the #100DaysOfDiversity are invited to participate by launching a crowdfunding campaign, supporting filmmaking that challenges the status quo by becoming a member (first month free), and using the hashtag #100DaysOfDiversity to share films, articles and personal statements about filmmaking freedom and their commitment to increasing representation.”

More details and updates can be found at the project’s official site, right here.

