Seth Meyers Tries to Make Sense of a Bizarre Year with ‘A Closer Look Back at 2016’ — Watch

Out with the old, in with the new.

2016 is over, and many would like nothing more than to keep the year that was in the rear-view mirror and simply look ahead. If you’d like a brief refresher of the previous 12 months, however, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” can offer just that in the form of a nine-minute video about 2016 in politics.

READ MORE: George Takei Pens Letter For GLAAD Encouraging Others To Fight President-Elect Donald Trump’s Anti-LGBT Agenda

Meyers opens by noting that, though Donald Trump has recently been telling unhappy voters to accept the election results and get over it, he began last year by doing just the opposite after losing the Iowa caucus to Ted Cruz. That’s just part of the clown car that was the Republican primary, of course, though Meyers devotes equal time to the drawn-out battle between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, which finally came to an end (sort of) at the Democratic National Convention.

READ MORE: Obama at the Movies: How a Decade of Film Reflected Hope and Change Before Donald Trump — Critic’s Notebook

We all know how this ends, of course, and Meyers mercifully leaves that out of his summary — there wasn’t much to laugh about in November and December. Watch the full video below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.