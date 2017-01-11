Seth Meyers Grills Kellyanne Conway on Donald Trump’s Russia Connections and More — Watch

Meyers' interview also touched on Trump's Twitter, the lack of ethics background checks on his cabinet nominees and his tax returns.

Last night on “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers interviewed Counselor to the President and former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway about President-Elect Donald Trump. The 13-minute interview ran the gamut of topics, including Trump’s Twitter account, the lack of ethics background checks on his cabinet nominees and his tax returns. However, the centerpiece of the discussion came early when Meyers asked Conway whether she could “confirm or comment on the fact that the intelligence community has presented” Trump with allegations that Russia has compromising personal and financial information on the President-Elect.

“Well, guess what hasn’t happened, Seth,” Conway said. “Nobody has sourced it. They’re all unnamed, unspoken sources in the story, and it says it was based on a Russian investigator to begin with.”

Meyers countered that it was based on information by a MI6 British investigator, but Conway doubled down saying that it “originated with a Russian investigator,” that “Hillary Clinton and groups that wanted Hillary Clinton to win may have been behind the investigations themselves,” and that “nothing has been confirmed.”

Conway continued saying that “we should be concerned that intelligence officials leak to the press” instead of going to the President and President-Elect directly. Meyers then said that the report did say that they briefed both Obama and Trump with the information, only for Conway to say that Trump “is not aware of that.”

“That concerns me,” said Meyers, who also expressed fear that “the president-elect has no curiosity as to the amount [the Russians] tried” to interfere with the election.

“That is completely false,” Conway answered. “He has enormous curiosity…He was curious enough to figure out America. He knew America when many other Republicans did not.”

“That’s a pivot right there, Kellyanne,” Meyers joked. “And by the way, no one does it better.”

