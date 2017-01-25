Seth Meyers Invites Two of His ‘Late Night’ Writers to Help Him with ‘Jokes Seth Can’t Tell’ — Including a ‘Moonlight’ Gag

Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel strike again.

Seth Meyers tells a lot of jokes during his “Late Night” monologues, but as a straight white man he doesn’t always feel comfortable delivering the material thought up by his diverse team of writers. As a remedy, he had two of them — Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel — appear for a segment called “Jokes Seth Can’t Tell.” Watch below.

For each, Meyers would deliver the setup and have either Ruffin or Hagel perform the punchline. A sampling: “A Florida theater is set to screen a series of African-American silent films. Said people in the theater: ‘Finally, a movie that won’t interrupt my conversation!'” “The Department of Justice recently found that the Chicago Police use excessive force. Said black people: ‘There’s a Department of Justice?!'”

At the end, Meyers is given permission to deliver both the setup and punchline to a joke about “Moonlight” receiving eight Academy Award nominations — and is, of course, jokingly called out on it by both Ruffin and Hagel.

