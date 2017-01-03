Sharon Horgan Pens Emotional Tribute to ‘Catastrophe’ Co-Star Carrie Fisher

Horgan was with Fisher during her last night in London.

As Hollywood continues to mourn the death of Carrie Fisher, her “Catastrophe” co-star Sharon Horgan has written an emotional tribute to the legendary actress.

In what she describes as a “saccharine-free’ letter, published in The Guardian today, Horgan recollects spending Fisher’s last night with her in London after wrapping filming of the third season of the British sitcom. Fisher suffered a heart attack during her flight back to Los Angeles the next day and passed away a few days later.

The 46-year-old English-born Irish actress starts her letter with, “It’s hard to write a love letter to someone who was allergic to bullshit. I keep reminding myself that she would have laughed in my face. That’s enough of a reason to keep this saccharine-free.”

According to Horgan, it was Fisher who asked her to join her and their co-star Salman Rushdie for dinner. A hesitant Horgan “had used him [Rushdie] as my first reason not to join. ‘I’m not feeling smart enough to talk to him.’ Her response was: ‘Are you kidding? He’s just gonna talk about girls.'” At the end, Horgan gave in and joined them for dinner. “Thank the dark lord, I did,” she writes.

As the evening, which included the exchange of gifts among the three, went on, Fisher encouraged Horgan to talk more about herself; however, as she writes, “Who would want to do anything but listen to a lady like her with a life like that?”

A life that, as Horgan writes,”was, as she described it, something of a soap opera. She was no ordinary celebrity. She was, she said, Mickey Mouse. Everybody owned a piece, or felt they had the right to a piece. But the beautiful truth about Carrie is that she was genuine. She was so real that it was almost dangerous. Actually, it was dangerous. Because she didn’t play the game. She said what she thought and, in an industry where that’s not always welcome, it sometimes came back to bite her. But she couldn’t help herself. She had very little filter.”

Horgan ends her essay expressing how newer generations of actresses are indebted to the legendary Fisher, “My God, girls, we owe her a lot. And I want everyone to remember her and all the great things she was. A wonderful writer, a fine actress, a great mother, a caring daughter, a loyal friend, a wit, a prolific present giver, a lunatic, a legend.”

