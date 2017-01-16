‘Sherlock’ Finale Leak: BBC Investigating Possible Connection to Russia’s Channel One

If only they had a world-famous detective to lead the investigation.

The fourth season of “Sherlock” officially aired its finale last night, but many saw a leaked version of the episode a day earlier — and some believe Russia’s state-run broadcaster could be involved. As the pirated version of the 90-minute episode apparently includes a brief advertisement for Channel One — the Russian channel in question, which airs “Sherlock” in the Motherland — the BBC has launched an investigation into the matter. Sounds like a case for, well, you know.

Sue Vertue, a producer on the series, confirmed the leak on Twitter: “Russian version of #Sherlock TFP has been illegally uploaded,” she wrote. “Please don’t share it. You’ve done so well keeping it spoiler free.” Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the eponymous detective in the show, with Martin Freeman as his sidekick Watson. “BBC Worldwide takes breaches of our stringent content security protocols very seriously and we have initiated a full investigation into how this leak occurred,” a BBC spokesman said.

“Sherlock” first premiered in 2010 and, being a British show, has aired just 13 episodes to date — many of them feature-length. A fifth season has yet to be confirmed.

