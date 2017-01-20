Shia LaBeouf Debuts Four-Year Anti-Trump Livestream ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’ — Watch

The actor's latest piece of performance art will act "as a show of resistance."

Over the past few years, actor Shia LaBeouf has staged various pieces of performance art over the years, including #ALLMYMOVIES, a live stream installation in which LaBeouf watched all of his films back-to-back at New York’s Angelika Film Center over three days, and #TOUCHMYSOUL, where the actor manned a phone line inside a gallery and picked up phone calls for five days. Now, on the day of President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, the actor has announced a new project entitled “HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US,” an anti-Trump live stream installation piece. The live stream consists of a stationary camera mounted on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York. Follow the link to the official website.

On the site, LaBeouf, and his collaborators Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner, explain that the live stream will commence at 9 a.m. on January 20, 2017 and will be “open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week” for “four years, or the duration of the presidency.” They say the “the public is invited to deliver the words ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’…repeating the phrase as many times, and for as long as they wish.” These words act “as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.”

LaBeouf will next be seen on film in the upcoming biographical drama “Borg vs. McEnroe,” opposite Sverrir Gudnason and directed by Janus Metz Pedersen. The film will be released sometime in 2017.

