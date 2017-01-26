Shia LaBeouf Arrested Outside of ‘He Will Not Divide Us’ Art Exhibit

He was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment early Thursday morning.

Early Thursday morning, actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested outside his “He Will Not Divide Us” art exhibit, located outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York.

LaBeouf reportedly “grabbed at the scarf of a 25-year-old man,” which caused a scratch to the man’s face and for him to fall to the ground, according to a New York Police spokesman. The police then arrested LaBeouf at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor assault and harassment.

According to the New York Daily News, a shouting match between two separate groups preceded the attack. The unofficial “He Will Not Divide Us” Twitter account claims that LaBeouf “was attacked by a Nazi.”

RETWEET For those of you who don’t know what happened. Shia was attacked by a nazi. Shia got arrested. Nazi got away. #FreeShia #FreeShia — #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017

The actor’s latest piece of performance art was announced on the day of President Trump’s inauguration. It consists of a stationary camera mounted on a wall outside the MOMI where it will live stream “24 hours a day, seven days a week…for four years, or until the duration of his presidency.” The exhibit’s official website says that, “the public is invited to deliver the words ‘HE WILL NOT DIVIDE US’…as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community.” LaBeouf himself told the Associated Press earlier this week that that the piece was not anti-Trump but anti-division.

LaBeouf was reportedly charged and released early Thursday morning. The alleged victim did not require medical assistance and remained on the scene during the arrest.

