Shia LaBeouf’s ‘He Will Not Divide Us’: Snapshots From the First Day of His 4-Year Performance Art Exhibit

Jaden Smith also took part in the actor's latest performance art piece.

As hundreds of thousands of people protest Donald Trump’s policies on Saturday by participating in Women’s Marches across the globe, Shia LaBeouf’s 4-year anti-Trump performance art exhibit, “He Will Not Divide Us,” is attracting its own steady stream of participants.

Installed outside of the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, New York, the first day of the livestream took place on Inauguration Day and showed LaBeouf, along with many others, chanting “He Will Not Divide Us.” The exhibit had hundreds of people stopping by, including Jaden Smith, who repeated the phrase for several hours – both by himself and with crowds.

The exhibit will be open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for four years or the duration of the presidency. People are invited to say the phrase as many times as they’d like, for as long as they wish.

LaBeouf, who can be seen throughout the live video, collaborated on the project with Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner.

Below, check out some of the snapshots from the first day of this 4-year anti-Trump exhibit.

To watch the livestream, go to hewillnotdivide.us.

