‘Silence’ Featurette: Martin Scorsese and Rodrigo Prieto on the Religious Drama’s Arresting Visuals (Exclusive)

Scorsese calls his director of photography "a wonderful artist."

Though much more restrained than its predecessor, “The Wolf of Wall Street,” Martin Scorsese’s “Silence” is just as visually arresting. That’s thanks in large part to cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who shot both films in addition to a slew of other recent high-profile movies: “Passengers,” “Argo,” “Brokeback Mountain.” Avail yourself of a video detailing the director of photography’s process on the religious drama below.

“Marty has a very specific vision of the way he wants to shoot the movie,” Prieto explains over behind-the-scenes footage of the film. “He is also very open to collaboration.” Scorsese then chimes in, noting that this the third time he’s worked with Prieto, a “wonderful artist” whose lighting he deems “subtle and sensitive.” The two also touch on their efforts to strike a balance between spirituality and suspense and the ways in which the Japanese landscape played into the shoot.

“Silence” opened in limited release over the Christmas holiday and is set to expand this Friday, January 6.

