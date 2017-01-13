Sky Drops ‘Urban Myths’ Episode Featuring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

The European TV company has reversed its decision to air the episode "Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon," citing "concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family."

Europe’s pay-TV company Sky has dropped its plan to air a controversial episode of the British comedy series “Urban Myths” that features Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson, Variety reports.

“We have taken the decision not to broadcast ‘Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon,’ a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts ‘Urban Myths’ series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family,” the company said in a statement. “We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision.”

The half-hour comedy show recreates events that may or may not have happened in the lives of public figures, such as the story about a post-9/11 road trip between Jackson, Marlon Brando and Elizabeth Taylor that was mentioned in a 2011 Vanity Fair article. The recently released clip features Stockard Channing as Taylor and Brian Cox as Brando.

Other episodes see Eddie Marsan play Bob Dylan, Ben Chaplin play Cary Grant and Iwan Rheon play Adolf Hitler.

Fiennes previously told Entertainment Tonight that the episode in which he portrayed Jackson was “not in any way malicious. It’s actually endearing.” The casting decision led to an accusation of “whitewashing” as soon as it was announced last year.”

