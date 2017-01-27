2017 Slamdance Film Festival Announces Audience and Jury Prizes

Stefan Avalos's "Strad Style" won the Jury Prize and the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Last night, the 23rd annual Slamdance Film Festival announced the feature and short film recipients of this year’s Sparky Awards. A jury of filmmakers and industry professionals determined the Slamdance Jury Awards for Narrative Feature, Documentary Feature, and Short Film categories. The Audience Awards and the Spirit of Slamdance, an award given by the filmmakers of Slamdance 2017 to the director who best embodies the spirit of the Festival, were also bestowed. The award winners were announced at the festival’s annual Awards Ceremony at the Treasure Mountain Inn in Park City, Utah.

“Independent film is made beautiful not by those individual artists that form celebrity culture but by creative collaboration” said Peter Baxter, Slamdance Co-Founder and President. “At Slamdance this year we’ve experienced an entire program of beautiful independent film and the promise of great emerging artists continuing the legacy of what we set out to do. With our awards we honor several filmmakers yet we know and must acknowledge Slamdance has just been made stronger by everyone of them who has taken part.”

The Jury Prize for Best Narrative Feature went to Daniel Warth’s “Dim The Fluorescents,” while the Prize for Best Documentary Feature went to Stefan Avalos’ “Strad Style,” which also won the Documentary Feature Audience Award. The Narrative Feature Audience Award was given to Bill Watterson’s “Dave Made a Maze.” The Spirit of Sundance Award went to the film team behind “Neighborhood Food Drive.”

Read the full list of winners, and honorable mentions, below.

Jury Awards:

Narrative Features

Narrative Feature Grand Jury Prize

“Dim the Fluorescents”

(Canada) World Premiere

Director: Daniel Warth; Screenwriter(s): Miles Barstead, Daniel Warth

Narrative Features Honorable Mention

“Kate Can’t Swim”

(USA) World Premiere

Director: Josh Helman; Screenwriter(s): Jennifer Allcott, Josh Helman

Documentary Features, Documentary Shorts

Documentary Feature Grand Jury Prize

“Strad Style”

(USA) World Premiere

Director: Stefan Avalos

Documentary Feature Honorable Mention

“The Modern Jungle”

(Mexico/USA)

Director(s) & Screenwriter(s): Charles Fairbanks, Saul Kak

Documentary Short Grand Jury Prize

“Moriom”

(Switzerland)

Director(s): Francesca Scalisi, Mark Olexa

Documentary Short Honorable Mention

“Irregulars”

(Italy)

Director: Fabio Palmieri

Narrative Shorts/Animated Shorts

Narrative Shorts Grand Jury Prize

“No Other Way To Say It”

(USA)

Director and Screenwriter: Tim Mason

Narrative Shorts Honorable Mention

“Oh What a Wonderful Feeling”

(Canada)

Director and Screenwriter: François Jaros

Animated Shorts Grand Jury Prize

“Hold Me (Ca Caw Ca Caw)”

(USA)

Renee Zhan

Animated Shorts Honorable Mention

“My Father’s Room”

(South Korea) North American Premiere

Director and Screenwriter: Nari Jang

Experimental Shorts/Anarchy Shorts

Experimental Shorts Grand Jury Prize

“UpCycles”

(USA)

Director: Ariana Gerstein

Experimental Shorts Honorable Mention

“Blua”

(Colombia)

Director and Screenwriter: Carolina Charry Quintero

Anarchy Shorts Grand Jury Prize

“Ape Sodom”

(Canada)

Director and Screenwriter: Maxwell McCabe-Lokos

Anarchy Shorts Honorable Mention

“Horseshoe Theory”

(USA) World Premiere

Director: Jonathan Daniel Brown

Spirit of Slamdance Award Winner

“Neighborhood Food Drive”

(USA) World Premiere

Director: Jerzy Rose; Screenwriter(s): Halle Butler, Mike Lopez, Jerzy Rose

Audience Award:

Narrative Feature

“Dave Made a Maze”

(USA) World Premiere

Director: Bill Watterson; Screenwriter(s): Steven Sears, Bill Watterson

Documentary Feature

“Strad Style”

(USA) World Premiere

Director: Stefan Avalos

Beyond Feature

“Future ‘38”

(USA) World Premiere

Director and Screenwriter: Jamie Greenberg

