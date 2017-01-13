Slamdance Filmmakers Offer Up Their Best Festival-Going Tips and ‘Park City Hacks’ in Exclusive New Video — Watch

If you're heading out to Park City later this month for all the festival fun, let these experienced pros guide you to your best experience possible.

If you’re heading up to Park City next week to check out the various festival offerings, we’ve got some tips for you. Thanks to Slamdance Polytechnic and Creative Future, a gaggle of Slamdance filmmaking alums, friends of the festival and knowledgeable cinephiles have joined together to offer up some “Park City Hacks” to their fest-attending brethren.

From what to pack (warm stuff, and then more warm stuff, and then probably still more warm stuff) to the best places to decompress and some very key notes on what kind of stuff to consume while you’re in Utah (more water, less booze), the video also includes plenty of tips on how to best navigate the business side of the festival. In short, it’s got something for everyone.

The video includes tips from Slamdance alumni like Peter Baxter, Nicole Teeny, Mo Perkins,Claire Carre, Aaron Marshall, Todd Berger, Dana Nachman, Morgan Schmidt-Feng, Blake Robbins, Wally Chung, Nisan Dag, Aron Lehmann, Vivian Martinez and Jeanne Jo, who have all drawn from their deep wells of actual experience to serve up some piping hot tips. (Seriously, there is some essential stuff here.)

Check out our exclusive video below. Hey, you might learn something!

This year’s Slamdance Film Festival runs January 20 – 26 in Park City, Utah.

