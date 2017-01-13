‘Snatch’ Trailer: Rupert Grint is a Posh Con Man in Crackle’s Guy Ritchie Film-Inspired Series

The 10-episode show follows a group of 20-somethings who are thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime.

Last year it was announced that Rupert Grint was starring and executive producing Crackle’s new series “Snatch.” Now, during the streaming network’s panel at the Television Critics Association, they released the first trailer, which features the actor as the posh con man Charlie Cavendish.

The 10-episode, one-hour series is loosely based on Guy Ritchie’s 2000 comedy of the same name, starring Jason Statham and Brad Pitt. Inspired by a real-life heist in London, the series centers on a group of twenty-something, up-and-coming hustlers who stumble upon a truck load of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the high-stakes world of organized crime.

READ MORE: ‘The Art of More’ Season 2 Trailer: Dennis Quaid and Kate Bosworth Return In Crackle’s Auctioneering Drama

The first sneak peek shows how, as rogue cops, gypsy fighters, international mobsters and local villains descend, the guys must quickly learn how to navigate the treacherous waters of London’s underworld.

“Snatch” also co-stars Dougray Scott as Vic Hill, a man who continues the con game from inside prison, Luke Pasqualino as Albert Hill, Lucien Laviscount as Billy Ayres, Phoebe Dynevor as Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey as Lily Hill, and Ed Westwick guest stars as night club owner Sonny Castillo.

READ MORE: ‘StartUp’ Exclusive Clip: Crackle’s New Drama Features Martin Freeman And Adam Brody On Opposite Sides of the Law

The series was created by Alex De Rakoff, who also serves as head writer and executive producer. Little Island Productions’ Helen Flint produces. All episodes are directed by Nick Renton.

Grint is best known for his role of Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise. He was previously seen on Broadway in “It’s Only a Play,” “Moonwalkers” and is also starring in the series “Sick Note.”

“Snatch” premieres March 16 on Crackle. Check out the trailer and new poster below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.