‘SNL’ Spoofs Pretentious Movie Interviews with ‘Hot Robot 3’ Filmmakers

"Journey to Boob Mountain" is surely the highlight of the franchise.

Most reviews of last night’s “Saturday Night Live” indicate that the show didn’t quite put its best foot forward with its first episode of 2017, but as always there are a number of skits worth sharing. One of those is the simply titled “Movie Interview,” in which the ever-hilarious Cecily Strong plays a Fandango correspondent interviewing the highfalutin director (Kyle Mooney) and cast of the not-so-sophisticated-sounding “Hot Robot 3: Journey to Boob Mountain.” Watch below.

Felicity Jones and Beck Bennett are the leads of the “Hot Robot” franchise, and like their director they’re struggling to make sense of America in the aftermath of the election. Said collaborators, as with many in Hollywood, find themselves newly politicized — not that their film (which dares to ask the question, “What if ‘American Pie’ had robots?”) reflects their seriousness.

Jones hosted the episode, the first of 2017, which also saw Alec Baldwin return for another cold open lampooning Donald Trump. Aziz Ansari hosts next week’s episode.

