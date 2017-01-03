‘Song to Song’ First Look: Terrence Malick’s Austin-Set Romantic Drama Lands New Title and Official Premise (Exclusive)

Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender and Rooney Mara star in the film, previously referred to as "Weightless."

After making just five movies between 1973 and 2011, Terrence Malick has released three more in the last few years. Despite being comparatively prolific in this most recent phase of his career, the media-shy filmmaker still manages to make each new work feel like an event unto itself.

IndieWire can exclusively confirm the new title and release date of his latest film: “Song to Song,” which Broad Green Pictures will release on March 17, 2017. (The film has previously been referred to as “Weightless.”) Check out a first-look photo above.

Here’s the premise: “In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.”

In addition to the main quartet, a number of musicians appear as well: Patti Smith, Lykke Li, the Black Lips, Iggy Pop, Florence and the Machine, the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Considering Fabio briefly appeared in last year’s “Knight of Cups,” that sounds about right.

