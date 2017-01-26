Sony Pictures Classics Acquires ‘Brigsby Bear’ — Sundance 2017

Dave McCary's debut premiered Monday in the Sundance Film Festival's U.S. Dramatic Competition.

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired the worldwide rights to the drama “Brigsby Bear,” which premiered Monday in the Sundance Film Festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition. SPC paid $5 million for the movie, Deadline reports. Written by Kevin Costello and “Saturday Night Live’s” Kyle Mooney, the movie marks the feature film debut for director Dave McCary.

“Brigsby Bear” follows a sheltered young man named James (Mooney) who realizes that no one else has ever seen his favorite TV show. After the show ends, James sets out to finish the story himself. The film stars Mooney, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Greg Kinnear, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins. The film was produced by The Lonely Island, Lord Miller, 3311 Productions and YL Pictures.

The Orchard, Netflix, eOne and Universal all reportedly were in the hunt for the movie. Sony Pictures Classics plans to release the film in theaters this summer.

“It is impossible to put into words the freshness of ‘Brigsby Bear,'” Sony Pictures Classics said in a statement. “The movie is a wonder and it is a privilege to bring it into the world that will embrace it big time.”

In what may have been an inside joke, The Lonely Island included a title card in the opening credits mirroring Sony Pictures Classics’ signature blue background with the company title in white, underlined letters.

UTA negotiated the sale.

