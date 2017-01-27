Golden Reel Sound Editing Nominations Led By ‘Arrival,’ Rogue One,’ ‘Hacksaw Ridge’

Sci-fi and war collide in the race for the Golden Reel sound editing awards.

“Arrival,” “Rogue One,” and “Hacksaw Ridge” each received three MPSE sound editing nominations (Dialogue/ADR, Effects/Foley, and Music) in the race for the 64th Golden Reel Awards (held February 19th at the Westin Bonaventure).

While the Oscars singled out Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi thriller, which boasts unique animal sounds and music as well as Mel Gibson’s powerful Okinawa World War II battles, they overlooked Gareth Edwards’ “Star Wars” standalone.

Right behind these three films with two nominations each were Marvel’s “Deadpool” (Dialogue/ADR, Effects/Foley) and “Doctor Strange” (Effects/Folley, Music), plus Disney’s “Moana” (Animation, Musical).

“La La Land” scored a Musical nomination, as did “Forest Foster Jenkins,” “Sing Street,” and DreamWorks’ animated “Trolls.”

Other animated contenders included Oscar nominees from Disney (“Zootopia”) Laika (“Kubo and the Two Strings”) and Studio Ghibli (“The Red Turtle”), plus Pixar’s “Finding Dory” and Netflix’s “The Little Prince.”

Documentary nominees included Oscar nominee “13th” plus “Amanda Knox,” “Before the Flood,” “Passage to Mars,” “The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years,” “The Eagle Huntress,” “The Ivory Game,” and “The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble.”

Competing for foreign language were “Elle,” “Neruda,” “The Handmaiden,” “The King’s Choice,” and “Under the Shadow,” along with Oscar-nominated “Toni Erdmann.”

TV Long Form (Dialogue/ADR) nominees included “Harley and the Davidsons” (Night 2 Race to the Top”), “Roots” (“Part 2”), “Sherlock” (“The Abominable Bride”), “The Night of” (“The Beach Part 1″),” and “Westworld” (“The Bicameral Mind”).

TV Long Form (FX/Foley) nominees included “Preacher” Pilot, ” “Roots” (“Part 1”), “Sherlock” (“The Abominable Bride”), “War and Peace” (“Night 4”), and “Westworld” (“The Bicameral Mind”).

Guillermo del Toro will receive the Filmmaker Award and Harry Cohen the Career Achievement Award.

The complete nominations list can be found on the MPSE website.

