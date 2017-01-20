SpIke Lee Ditches Chrisette Michele From ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ After Trump Inauguration Performance Announcement

The director says he is no longer considering Michele's song "Black Girl Magic" for his upcoming Netflix series.

Whether an artist rejects or accepts an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration – or cancels their performance days before – the news makes headlines. Now, Chrisette Michele is in the spotlight for confirming that she would be singing at the president-elect’s special day.

The singer has been receiving backlash from fans, including Spike Lee who “was sorry” to hear that she would be performaning on Friday, January 20. The director posted a picture of Michele on Instagram, writing that he was no longer considering using her song in his upcoming Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It.”

“Good Morning folks. I was sorry to read that ‘sistuh girl’ is singing at Donald Trump’s inauguration (and to use his favorite word: sad),” Lee wrote on Thursday morning. “I was thinking about using Chrisette’s song ‘Black Girl Magic’ in my Netflix series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’…Not anymore. And dat’s da truth, Ruth.”

Michele had previously spoken out about her decision to perform, posting an open letter on Instagram and quoting Martin Luther King Jr. The Grammy winner stated that “we can’t be present if we’re silent” and that she was “willing to be a bridge” for people. Adding, “I don’t mind ‘These Stones’, if they allow me to be a voice for the voiceless.”

Lee’s 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It” is currently being adapted into an episodic TV series for Netflix. The filmmaker will direct all the episodes, as well as executive produce with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

Others scheduled to perform on Friday’s inauguration include “America’s Got Talent” finalist Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the U.S. Marine Band, among others.

