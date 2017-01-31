‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Behind-the-Scenes Trailer Teases New Uniforms, Sets and Captain’s Chair

Production on the first season of the CBS All Access series officially began last week in Toronto.

Production on the first season of “Star Trek: Discovery” officially began last week in Toronto. And today, CBS released a behind-the-scenes trailer, which offers a first look at some of the series’ uniforms, makeup and sets, including the iconic captain’s chair. Check out the 60-second clip below.

“Star Trek,” one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

The series will premiere on CBS, with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s VOD/live-streaming service; it’ll also be available on Netflix in many countries. Check out the production trailer below.

