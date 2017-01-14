Carrie Fisher’s Digital Creation in ‘Star Wars’ Rumors: Lucasfilm Pays Tribute to the Actress While Denying the Claims

Lucasfilms assures fans that they do not have plans to digitally recreate Princess Leia.

Carrie Fisher’s death came as a shock for many. The iconic actress, best known for her legendary role of Princess Leia, passed away on December 27 after suffering a heart attack. Following the news of her death, many “Star Wars” fans wondered what would happen to her role, wondering if they would use CGI to recreate her for future installments.

On Friday, January 13, Lucasfilm released a statement denying the rumors that the space saga might feature digital recreations of Fisher.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address,” Lucasfilm wrote on the official Star Wars site. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

“Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family,” the statement continued. “She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to ‘Star Wars.’”

In “Rogue One,” a CGI version of Peter Cushing’s character Grand Moff Tarkin was created with Cushing’s estate’s permission, causing many to believe they would do the same with Fisher.

Before her death, Fisher had completed her work on the eighth installment, “Episode VIII.” Shooting had wrapped in July and the film is currently in post-production. Fisher was also scheduled to appear in “Episode IX,” with a more prominent role, according to reports. Some changes will have to be made to the script for the ninth installment.

