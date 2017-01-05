‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 3 Trailer: Darth Maul and Obi-Wan Prepare for an Epic Rematch

The next back-to-back episodes air on January 7.

Disney XD has released a brand new mid-season trailer for season three of “Star Wars Rebels.”

In this trailer, the crew returns to Geonosis in search of a missing rebel team sent there to investigate suspicious activity. Once there, they find a surprise: After coming across a missing rebel team member, the Ghost crew discovers another surprise on Geonosis, and they work to conceal it from Imperial forces.

The last sequence of this trailer teases a long-awaited epic rematch between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul. The duo had previously dueled in “The Phantom Menace” and “The Clone Wars” animated series.

And talking about the “Star Wars” never-ending fever, on December 16 Disney released its latest film of this widely popular franchise, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, starring Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso and Diego Luna in the role of Casian Andor. In just a couple of weeks, “Rogue One” has earned $800 million worldwide.

The next back-to-back episodes of “Star Wars Rebels” will air on January 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD.

