‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Officially Named ‘The Last Jedi’

Two years ago, Walt Disney released “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens,” the first film in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy set 30 years after the events of the 1983 film “Return of the Jedi.” Though the franchise’s first stand-alone film “Rogue One” was released last year to decidedly mixed reviews, fans are awaiting any information about the next film in the official saga. Today, Disney officially released the name of the next film in the trilogy: “The Last Jedi.” It is written and directed by Rian Johnson and will be released this December.

Rian Johnson has previously directed three feature films: “Brick,” a hardboiled detective story following high school students in a California suburb, which received the Special Jury Prize for Originality of Vision at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival; “The Brothers Bloom,” about two con men who perform one last job; and “Looper,” about a hit man who goes back in time to save his former self. He also directed three episodes of “Breaking Bad,” including the antepenultimate episode “Ozymandias,” widely considered to be one of the best episodes of the series, and an episode of the cult series “Terriers.”

“Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi” will be released on December 15, courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

